Michael Cohen Somberly Recalls Getting Sucked Into Trump’s Orbit

The loud, combative, and boisterous Michael Cohen ditched his usual bravado and showed up to the witness stand on Monday as a somber man reflecting on the disaster that was his time working for Donald Trump.

The disgraced lawyer who lost his professional license and spent months in a federal prison to protect his former boss came ready to turn on him in court, for the first time publicly answering questions from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

Wearing a dark gray suit over his white shirt and pastel pink tie, Cohen made his way into the courtroom at 9:40 a.m. with a startled look on his face, like a deer in headlights as the entire room turned its attention to the star witness at the first criminal trial against a former president in American history.

The 57-year-old ditched the foul-mouthed and unrestrained approach he takes on his podcasts and media appearances, instead appearing humbled by the moment he’s previously told The Daily Beast he’s been looking forward to for years. He stood unevenly as he raised his right hand and was sworn in to provide testimony.

“Yes, ma'am,” he said with a shaky voice.

Susan Hoffinger, the chief of the DA’s investigations division, immediately had Cohen detail the way he went from being a nondescript corporate lawyer investing in New York City’s notoriously grimy taxi industry in the 1990s to finding himself working for Trump in 2007. It was a decade-long tenure that he still looks back on fondly.

“It was fantastic working for him, especially during those 10 years. It was an amazing experience in many, many ways. There were great times, There were several less than great times, but for the most part I enjoyed the responsibilities that was given to me,” he said.

Yet, he readily admitted the responsibilities as the real estate tycoon’s “fixer” included dirty work.

“Did you bully people for him?” Hoffinger asked.

“Yes… in order to accomplish the task. The only thing on my mind was to accomplish the task, to make him happy.”

That extended to a key part of his portfolio: trying to scare journalists who tried to hold Trump accountable for his misbehavior as a ruthless real estate mogul and later as a politician.

“I would reach out to the press, and I would express to them either their need to redact or take the article down, or we would file an action against them,” he said.

“Did you do it in a strong and threatening manner at times?” Hoffinger questioned.

“I would say so. Not all the time, but often,” he confessed.

As long as Trump emerged victorious, Cohen felt his job was done well. On the stand, he recalled one of the first deals he worked on for the man, when the now-defunct and infamously scammy Trump University ran out of money to pay vendors and had to split $2 million that would only cover roughly 20 percent of each bill. Hoffinger asked how it made him feel.

“Like I was on top of the world,” Cohen said.

It took a little over half an hour for the prosecutor to turn the conversation over to Cohen’s private conversations with the conservative former media executive David Pecker, who would routinely use his National Enquirer publication to come to Trump’s rescue.