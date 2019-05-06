Michael Cohen Starts Three-Year Prison Term Monday

President Trump’s former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen will begin his three-year prison sentence at the minimum-security Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York, about 70 miles from New York City. The former first fixer is serving time for campaign-finance violations related to hush-money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels on Trump’s behalf. Cohen must surrender at the facility by 2 p.m. local time and will undergo a series of medical and mental-health screenings, according to the Associated Press. He will then be assigned a manual labor job, such as mowing or cleaning. Forbes magazine ranked Otisville, which is often referred to as “Club Fed” because of its tennis courts and bocce ball amenities, as one of America’s “10 Cushiest Prisons.”