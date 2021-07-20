Michael Cohen: ‘The View’ Hosts Apologized for Meghan McCain
‘ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!’
During an appearance on The New Abnormal podcast Tuesday, Michael Cohen told The Daily Beast’s Molly Jong-Fast that when he went on The View last fall, the other co-hosts were forced to apologize for the way he was treated by Meghan McCain.
“Everybody wants me to apologize,” Cohen, who is still serving a three-year prison sentence under house arrest for the crimes he committed on Donald Trump’s behalf, said, complaining that the “first thing” out of McCain’s mouth was a demand that he apologize to Stormy Daniels. “I wanted to just say, are you kidding me? Seriously? It’s a stupid question!” Cohen added. “And even all of the other folks that are on The View, like Joy Behar and others, they all turned around afterwards and said, ‘You know, we’re really kind of sorry about Meghan’s comments.’”
When McCain originally asked Cohen if he owed Daniels an apology “instead of continuing to slander her,” he replied, “The answer is yes, I owe her and the country an apology for what I did. I also owe the first lady an apology for lying to her. But I did it all at the direction of and for the benefit of Donald J. Trump. That was part of my job and it’s not something that I’m proud of.”