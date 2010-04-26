Michael Douglas: Seduced at 16

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Elle
Here's to you Mrs. Robinson: Michael Douglas has opened up about his teen years as Hollywood royalty, admitting to Elle magazine that he was seduced by "a couple friends of my mother's" when he was just 16 years old. ("I wouldn't want to get any of them in trouble, but they're probably all dead by now," the aging actor added.) Douglas also revealed that when it comes to his role in Fatal Attraction, art was imitating life—one disgruntled former lover once "popped out of the closet" when he was in bed with another woman. The interview may be counter-productive for Douglas, who has spent years battling rumors of sex addiction in spite of his happy decade-long marriage to Catherine Zeta-Jones.