Michael Flynn Admits Turkey Lobbying

President Trump’s first national security adviser—who was fired after a month on the job—has registered as a foreign agent with the Department of Justice for lobbying work he did prior to the election that may have benefited the Turkish government. Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn reportedly filed paperwork on Tuesday for the $530,000 worth of work he did last year that “could be construed to have principally benefited the Republic of Turkey.” According to the Associated Press, “Flynn's consulting firm, Flynn Intel Group Inc., had previously disclosed to Congress that it worked for Inovo BV, a Dutch-based company owned by a Turkish businessman. But neither Flynn nor his company had previously filed paperwork with the Justice Department.” Flynn was fired last month after it was revealed that he had misled the White House about the nature of his correspondence with a Russian ambassador prior to inauguration.
