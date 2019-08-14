CHEAT SHEET
Q IS EVERYWHERE
Michael Flynn, George Papadopoulos Slated to Speak at QAnon Supporter’s Conference
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn and ex-Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos are slated to speak at a QAnon supporter’s conference in September, Mother Jones reports. The former aides to President Trump are listed as speakers at the “Digital Soldiers Conference,” tickets for which range from $99 for general admission to $2,500 for an Ultra VIP option—with the majority of proceeds said to be going towards Flynn’s defense fund. The one-day conference is scheduled to take place on Sept. 14 in Atlanta. The conference—meant to be for “patriotic social media warriors” in the upcoming “digital civil war”—is being organized by Rich Granville, the CEO of the Google-alternative called Yippy. His Twitter feed is reportedly full of QAnon references, and the conference’s website features an American flag with stars that form a “Q.” Granville told Mother Jones he thought QAnon was “good for America,” but denied making the conference deliberately QAnon-related and said the “Q”-shaped stars are a reference to Flynn’s three-star general rank. Flynn and Papadopoulos did not respond to requests for comment.