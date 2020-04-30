Michael Flynn Investigators’ Documents Show FBI Debating How to Question Ex National Security Adviser
Attorneys for Michael Flynn are claiming newly unsealed investigative notes from a review of the case reveal the former Trump national security adviser was “set up” by FBI officials intent on undermining the president. A federal judge overseeing his sentencing will now have to decide if the notes and emails support Flynn’s argument that he was framed when he lied to the FBI in January 2017 about his conversations with a Russian diplomat—a felony he has twice pleaded guilty to. Flynn said he knew lying to the FBI was a crime, but he has since said he was innocent and is now asking to be allowed to withdraw from the guilty plea, claiming he was forced into the declaration. The newly disclosed notes appear to be written by Bill Priestap, the former head of the FBI’s counterintelligence division, and show agents debating how to handle the questioning of the former top U.S. Army officer. In one instance, he writes: “What’s our goal? Truth/admission or to get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired?”