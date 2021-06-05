Michael Flynn’s Brother Takes Command of U.S. Army Pacific
NEW GIG
Gen. Charles Flynn—the younger brother of former National Security Advisor, QAnon sympathizer, and coup-endorser Michael Flynn—assumed command of the U.S. Army’s forces in the Pacific Friday. Speaking at Fort Shafter in Hawaii, the general—who does not espouse his brother’s extreme views—promised to use the 90,000-strong force as a counter to China. “Today, as China trends on an increasingly concerning path, presenting challenge to the free and open Pacific, the Army is charged to change once more,” he said. Michael Flynn was most recently seen over Memorial Day weekend at a QAnon-themed conference in Dallas calling for a Myanmar-style coup. Former Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy told The Washington Post in January, after the Capitol riots, that Michael Flynn’s antics would not deter Charles Flynn from carrying out his military duties. “It is incredibly awkward for this officer every day for what is going on with him and his brother, but he puts his head down in, and he is locked in to serve the Constitution,” McCarthy said then.