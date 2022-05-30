He Won $10M in the Lotto. Now He’s Serving a Life Sentence for Murder.
CHANGE OF LUCK
One man’s life-changing stroke of luck has now been overshadowed by a violent, horrifying twist. In 2017, North Carolina resident Michael Hill took a chance on a second scratch-off lottery ticket after his first one came out with nothing. The second ticket was a $10 million winner. “I saw the one and then the zero and it still didn’t hit me. But then I saw the ‘M’. My heart dropped down to my toes and I lost my breath,” he said at the time. His life story has since taken a darker turn. Last week, a jury convicted Hill of first-degree murder in the shooting death of 23-year-old Keona Graham, who was reported missing in July 2020. He was given a life sentence without the possibility of parole. Graham and Hill had reportedly been in a relationship at the time she went missing, and she was later found dead with a gunshot wound to the back of her head. Hill confessed to the fatal shooting.