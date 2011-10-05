Michael Jackson: ‘I Hurt’

CHEAT SHEET
The King of Pop was in pain. In a recording that was played at the manslaughter trial of Michael Jackson’s doctor Conrad Murray, the singer apparently said in a drugged state that he hurts. The recording was made on Murray’s iPhone in May 2009, as Jackson was prepping for his concert, and was obtained by computer forensic experts. Jackson continues, expressing his love for his children and saying he is “asleep” and that he “didn’t have a childhood.” The pop star died six weeks later.