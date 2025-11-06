Michael Jackson’s Nephew Shows Off Striking Resemblance to the King of Pop in First Biopic Footage
LIKE UNCLE LIKE NEPHEW
The first trailer for the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic was released on Thursday, offering a glimpse of the pop icon brought back to life by his nephew and uncanny lookalike, Jaafar Jackson. Michael, which is scheduled for international release in April 2026, will follow Jackson’s life from his childhood years as part of the Jackson 5 to his death in 2009. Jackson’s 29-year-old nephew, son of his older brother Jermaine Jackson, was cast in 2023 after a worldwide search, and said he was “humbled and honoured” to portray his uncle. “Jaafar embodies my son. It’s so wonderful to see him carry on the Jackson legacy of entertainers and performers,” said the King of Pop’s mother, Katherine Jackson, who will be portrayed in the film by Nia Long, 55. Alongside Long, Colman Domingo, 55, will portray Jackson’s father and manager, Joe Jackson, who died in 2018 and had a complicated relationship with his son. “I want to find their humanity, I want to find their heart and their humor,” Domingo told People about portraying the controversial father figure. In September, Paris Jackson, the daughter of the late icon, said she was uncomfortable with some inaccuracies in the film’s script but added that people “are gonna like the f---ing movie.”