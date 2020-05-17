Yep, Someone Paid Half a Million for Michael Jordan’s Old Sneakers

Read it at Reuters
A signed pair of Michael Jordan’s custom-made Nike Air Jordan 1 sneakers, worn during his rookie season in 1985, sold for an unprecedented $560,000 at Sotheby’s auction house on Sunday. They broke the record for the highest price ever paid for a pair of sneakers, which was previously held by Nike’s rare “moon shoes.” The sneakers were sold by famed collector Jordy Geller, who said he was inspired to pass them on to someone else after seeing the hype from ESPN’s Jordan documentary The Last Dance. “Your tweets about Michael Jordan memorabilia convinced me to sell them,” Geller said. The buyer is anonymous.