Michael Lohan to Open Rehab Center

It seems that all the Lohans are taking advantage of rehab. After his daughter Lindsay’s most recent stint in a rehab facility ended this week, Michael Lohan is now planning on opening one of his own. "I think it's time that Dina and I both step out of the media for a while,” he told RadarOnline, “and for me that means getting back to what I know best—helping people with addiction.” Lohan said that he had secured the financing from an unnamed “really well-known person” and already has a team of therapists lined up. All that is left is selecting a location. The facility, which will not use prescription drugs, will preach a spiritual, holistic approach to treating addiction. “God will be a major element in recovery," he added.