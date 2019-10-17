CHEAT SHEET
Ex-Pompeo Adviser: I Had to Quit After Trump’s Ukraine Call
A former senior adviser for Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told impeachment investigators Wednesday that he quit his job at the State Department after he was left disturbed by allegations that President Trump urged foreign governments to investigate his political rivals. According to The Washington Post, Michael McKinley said: “I was disturbed by the implication that foreign governments were being approached to procure negative information on political opponents... I was convinced that this would also have a serious impact on Foreign Service morale and the integrity of our work overseas.” McKinley went on to say he had to leave his job because of “what appears to be the utilization of our ambassadors overseas to advance domestic political objectives.” McKinley’s last day was Friday, though the 37-year State veteran told Pompeo more than a week earlier that he had to go. Pompeo was one of several officials to listen in on the controversial call between Trump and Ukraine’s president.