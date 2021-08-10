Pro-Trump Army Vet Who Shot Car Full of Black Girls Sentenced to Up to 10 Years
BEHIND BARS
An Army veteran who shot at a car full of Black teenage girls when he became enraged at an Iowa rally for then-President Donald Trump last December has been sentenced to up to 10 years behind bars. Michael McKinney, 26, injured a 15-year-old girl during the parking-lot shooting immediately after a pro-Trump protest at the Iowa Capitol. The girls and Trump supporters reportedly had a shouting match before the MAGA fans surrounded their car, which then backed up and hit a truck. At that point, McKinney, who prosecutors say was wearing body armor and carrying several firearms, unloaded a weapon toward the car, hitting one girl in her leg. In a statement read to the court, the victim said: “I believed I was going to die the day I was shot. I didn’t know if I would be able to walk again.” McKinney apologized to the girl in court before he was handed two sentences to run concurrently for a maximum of 10 years.