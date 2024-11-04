Michael Moore Makes Bold Election Prediction

Michael Moore made a final-hour prediction that Kamala Harris will win the 2024 presidential election, as he declared Donald Trump‘s White House prospects “toast.”

“The gift that the Trump campaign keeps giving us, I don’t think they realized, I don’t think they really are in touch with where the majority of Americans are at,” he told MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin on Sunday. “The majority of Americans do not want this divisiveness, they don’t want a threat of violence. We are okay to disagree with each other, but that’s where it ends.”

MAGA’s out-of-touchness with Americans, the filmmaker said, is evident in the former president’s rhetoric surrounding immigrants and lodging of violent threats against political adversaries and the media.

“They actually believe we don’t like immigrants,” he claimed.

Moore, who correctly predicted a Trump victory in 2016, doubled down on his early October claim that the former president redemption arc will not come to fruition. A Trump loss, he said, will leave the GOP presidential nominee’s supporters “very surprised.”

“Not only do I feel the same way that I felt a few weeks ago, I feel that Trump is toast, absolutely. I feel it more now,” he continued. ”I don’t want to say it too loudly as our work isn’t done, we all have to make sure we get people to vote.”

The filmmaker’s confidence in a Harris win comes on the heels of shock polling numbers out of Iowa that predicted the vice president winning the deep red state by 3 points.

And as Election Day looms, Harris campaign officials say they are encouraged by the early voting numbers, but, as one official conceded “Obviously and ultimately this is a very close race.”