Diet Doctor’s Wife Mourns After His Body is Found

The family of the 5:2 diet doctor Michael Mosley mourned him in a statement on Sunday and thanked those who searched for him—hours after Greek police confirmed his body was found near a resort on the island of Symi.

“Michael was an adventurous man, it’s part of what made him so special,” his wife, Dr. Clare Bailey Mosley, said in a statement, according to the Associated Press.

“It’s devastating to have lost Michael, my wonderful, funny, kind and brilliant husband. We had an incredibly lucky life together. We loved each other very much and were so happy together.”

Michael Moseley went missing Wednesday. It had been feared he might have become lost in a dangerous cave system known locally as “The Abyss.”

Clare Mosley commended those on Symi who scoured the island for signs of her husband, noting that they searched “from dawn till dusk unasked” for a man many of them had not heard of before.

“My family and I have been hugely comforted by the outpouring of love from people from around the world,” she wrote. “It’s clear that Michael meant a huge amount to so many of you.”

Mosley, 67, was found on Saturday after Symi Mayor Lefteris Papakalodoukas and some journalists spotted his body while they were on a boat.

Papakalodoukas told the Associated Press officials believed Mosley took a fatal fall down a rocky slope.

The British “diet guru”, known for his weight-loss program and Daily Mail column, had been missing since Wednesday.

Mosley was known for his popularization of the “5:2 diet,” which says that five days of eating and two days of calorie cutting a week can lead to dramatic weight loss.

Celebrities including Benedict Cumberbatch, Jimmy Kimmel, and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have used the 5:2 diet before.