Michael Sam Cut by Dallas Cowboys

Michael Sam, the first openly gay player drafted into the NFL, has been cut from the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad. Sam signed with the Cowboys on Sept. 3 after being one of the final few cut from the St. Louis Rams. “I want to thank the Jones family and the entire Cowboys organization for this opportunity,” Sam tweeted on Tuesday. “While this is disappointing, I will take the lessons I learned here in Dallas and continue to fight for an opportunity to prove that I can play every Sunday.” The team’s coach, Jason Garrett, had praised Sam’s abilities as recently as last week, but the decision allowed linebacker Troy Davis to be recruited.