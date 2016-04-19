Michael Strahan Abandons ‘Live with Kelly’ for ‘GMA’

CHEAT SHEET
Michael Strahan will depart ABC’s Live! With Kelly and Michael to join Good Morning America full-time, the ex-NFL star confirmed Tuesday. Strahan has appeared twice weekly on the ABC morning show since 2014, but will reportedly go full-time in September. His exact GMA role is not yet known, but Strahan said in a statement that “My time with LIVE With Kelly and Michael has been transformative, and my departure will be bittersweet. Kelly has been an unbelievable partner, and I am so thankful to her and the entire team. I am extremely grateful for the amazing support I’ve received from all of the fans.”