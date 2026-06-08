Wolff Reveals Trump’s Shocking Reaction to Marla Maples’ Pregnancy

Donald Trump greeted the news that his then-girlfriend Marla Maples was pregnant with a jaw-dropping reaction, his biographer Michael Wolff says.

In the latest installment of his Substack series, The Epstein Diaries, Wolff describes how Trump and Jeffrey Epstein’s late-night exploits in New York City during the 1980s and ’90s were suddenly rocked by Maples’ unexpected baby news.

Wolff writes that the unmarried Epstein would often tease Trump for cultivating a veneer of “domestic respectability” as the two men “devoted maximal energy to their social and sexual lives” in Manhattan’s nightlife scene.

Officials in the first Trump administration determined that Epstein’s death was a suicide. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

When Maples told Trump she was pregnant in 1993, Epstein was so skeptical that he bet Trump a truckload of baby food that she was bluffing.

But when it became clear that Maples was indeed pregnant, Wolff says the conversation between Trump and Epstein took a darker turn.

The author writes, “the two friends debated pushing her down the stairs—this was Trump’s idea, Epstein more cautiously suggesting that his friend was, simply, screwed.”

“Marriage was, Epstein recognized, a key weakness of so many men of his acquaintance,” added Wolff, who extensively interviewed Epstein about his relationship with Trump.

Donald Trump leaves the Isaac Mizrahi fashion show with his wife Marla Maples and their daughter Tiffany in 1995. Jeff Christensen/Reuters

Tiffany Trump, Trump’s fourth of five children and his only child with Maples, was born on Oct. 13, 1993. Two months later, on Dec. 20, the couple married in a lavish ceremony at New York’s Plaza Hotel—with Epstein in attendance.

When reached for comment, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung told the Daily Beast in a statement, “Michael Wolff is a lying sack of s--t and has been proven to be a fraud. He routinely fabricates stories originating from his sick and warped imagination, only possible because he has a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain.”

Epstein, who had not yet been publicly exposed as the sex trafficking pedophile he is now known to have been, made good on the bizarre baby food wager he made with Trump, according to emails released in the Epstein files dump.

In a 2016 email exchange between Epstein and Deepak Chopra, the New Age guru asked, “Btw—Do you know Marla Maples?”

Jeffrey Epstein told new age guru Deepak Chopra that he sent Donald Trump a “truck of baby food” after losing a $10,000 bet. House Oversight

Epstein replied, “Yes , In fact when she told donald she was pregnant. I lost a 10k dollar bet with him, and sent him a truck of baby food in in payment. but i have not spoken to her in many years since then.”

Trump’s marriage to Maples was his second. Their relationship began while he was still married to Ivana Trump, an affair that dominated tabloid headlines in the late 1980s.

In her book, Raising Trump, Ivana said she knew her marriage to Donald was over in 1989 when “this young blonde woman approached me out of the blue and said, ‘I’m Marla and I love your husband. Do you?’”

Trump and Maples separated in 1997 and finalized their divorce in 1999, by which time Trump was dating his future wife, Melania.

Trump appears thousands of times in the Epstein files. He has claimed that he wasn’t “friendly” with Epstein and has denied any wrongdoing.

Wolff, who is co-host with Joanna Coles of the Daily Beast’s hit podcast Inside Trump’s Head, has faced scrutiny over his correspondence with Epstein. The veteran journalist has said his goal in engaging Epstein was to “get the story of the convicted pedophile” and uncover the truth about his ties to Trump.