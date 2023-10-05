Michael Wolff’s New Book Is a NYT Bestseller—With Just Over 3,000 Copies Sold
NO ‘FIRE AND FURY’
Michael Wolff’s latest book, The Fall: The End of Fox News and the Murdoch Empire, has hit The New York Times bestseller list at No. 14 for hardcover non-fiction, even though numbers obtained by The Daily Beast show just over 3,000 copies, including pre-orders, have been purchased in the first week. As of Wednesday evening, The Fall had sold 3,219 copies in total, according to Circana Book Scan. That’s quite a comedown from Wolff’s 2018 book Fire and Fury, which sold 200,000 copies in its first week and over a million in total. The Fall made a splash before it was ever published, with Tucker Carlson and Ron DeSantis denying a claim that DeSantis shoved and possibly kicked the TV host’s dog. Dominion Voting Systems and Fox also denied Wolff’s assertion that Carlson was fired as a result of a settlement.
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the total number of books sold.