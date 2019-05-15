Michael Wolff’s Sequel to ‘Fire and Fury’ Will Be Released June 4

It was the book that became a global sensation and enraged Donald Trump—now Michael Wolff has finished his sequel to Fire and Fury. The second book, Siege: Trump Under Fire, begins in the second year of Trump’s presidency and concludes with the release of the Mueller Report. The book’s publisher told Axios it will be “about a presidency that is under fire from almost every side,” and will expose the inner workings of an administration that is “perpetually beleaguered by investigations and a president who is increasingly volatile, erratic, and exposed.” The publisher says Wolff interviewed 150 sources for the new book, including former senior officials and Trump’s acquaintances outside the White House. Trump threatened to sue to stop publication of the first book, but it went on to sell more than four million copies in all formats worldwide.