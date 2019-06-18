British Neo-Nazi Who Threatened ‘Race Traitor’ Prince Harry Sentenced to Four Years in Prison

A British neo-Nazi who called Prince Harry a “race traitor” and said he should be assassinated for marrying Meghan Markle was sentenced on Tuesday to over four years in prison. Michal Szewczuk, a 19-year-old university student, pleaded guilty to two counts of encouraging terrorism and five counts of possession of terrorist material, including the “White Resistance Manual” and an al Qaeda training manual. The teenager was charged after sharing an image on Gab, the far-right social media platform, that showed a pistol pointed at Harry’s head against a blood-covered background. The picture, which also featured swastikas, included the caption, “See ya later race traitor.” Szewczuk also maintained a blog, which has been described as “extremely violent and aggressively misogynistic,” that attempted to justify the rape of women and children for the Aryan race.

“The posts I have seen and read are abhorrent as well as criminal by reason of their clear intention to encourage terrorist acts,” Judge Rebecca Poulet QC told the court on Tuesday. “Individuals were urged to go out and commit appalling acts of violence on others for no reason that can ever be understood by any right-thinking individuals.”