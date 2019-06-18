Former Euro Soccer Boss Michel Platini Reportedly Arrested Over Qatar World Cup Corruption Allegations

One of the most famous soccer players in history and former president of European soccer’s ruling body has been arrested on suspicion of corruption related to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, according to reports in France. Michel Platini, 63, played 72 times for France and was the president of UEFA from 2007 to 2015. His tenure as UEFA president ended in disgrace—he was given a four-year ban from football after he was found guilty of receiving a “disloyal payment” from ex-FIFA President Sepp Blatter. His arrest Tuesday was part of an investigation into the awarding of the 2022 World Cup to Qatar, according to French newspaper Le Monde. Qatar was controversially awarded the right to host the 2022 World Cup in 2010—during Platini’s time as UEFA president—after it beat a bid from the United States, which came narrowly behind in second place.