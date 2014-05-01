Michelangelo’s David Has ‘Weak Ankles’

CHEAT SHEET
The perfect man doesn't have the perfect ankles. The statue of David, considered one of Michelangelo's masterpieces, could collapse due to its weak ankles. Italian scientists have found that centuries of weight, vibrations of tourists and nearby traffic, and poor quality marble are to blame for the micro-fractures that have been found in the 17-foot-high statue's ankles. There has been pressure on Florence to move the statue to a specially built museum outside of the city center.