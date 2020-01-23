Michelle Carter, Who Encouraged Her Boyfriend to Kill Himself in Texts, Freed From Prison
Michelle Carter, who was imprisoned for encouraging her boyfriend to kill himself in text messages, was released Thursday. BuzzFeed News reports that Carter, who is now 23, was released after serving only around 11 months of a 15-month prison sentence. In 2017, she was convicted of involuntary manslaughter for the death of 18-year-old Conrad Roy. Jonathan Darling, a spokesperson for the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office, said Carter had earned early release through her good behavior. “Ms. Carter has been a model inmate in Bristol County,” Darling said. “She has attended programs, had a job inside the jail, has been polite to our staff and volunteers, has gotten along with other inmates, and we’ve had no discipline issues with her whatsoever.” After Roy’s death, investigators found texts from Carter in which she, according to prosecutors, berated him and encouraged him to go through with the suicide. “I thought you wanted to do this. The time is right and you’re ready, you just need to do it! You can’t keep living this way,” she wrote, according to CNN.