Michelle Goldberg’s Op-Vid Campaign 2012 on Liberal Despair (VIDEO)

In our video series “Op-Vid: Campaign 2012,” writers, thinkers, and doers tackle issues at the heart of the presidential campaign. This month, Michelle Goldberg diagnoses a particular pathology of the left.

What is an op-vid? Opinion, without the pundits yelling. Handmade animation, without the caricatures. Essays without the text. Complex topics, without the boring.

Op-video is a new platform that features writers, thinkers, and doers that might otherwise contribute to an opinion page. In this series, we tackle the issues at the heart of the 2012 campaign.

The concept of the op-vid was created by Joe Posner, an interdisciplinary artist working at the nexus of documentary filmmaking, music, and animation.

Credits:

An Op-Video Featuring Michelle Goldberg Director: Joe PosnerProducers: Ian McAlpin and Joe PosnerDirector of Photography: Ian McAlpinCamera Operator and Gaffer: Geoffrey T. WomackSound Recordist: Richard LevengoodProduction Assistant: Maxwell DunfeyAnimation: Joe PosnerAdditional Animation: Heather Faye Kahn, Nahuel SalcedoMusic: Joe Posner and Kelly PrattSound Mix: Sam Posner

Daily Beast TVVice President, Video: Kathy O'HearnExecutive Producer: Susie Banikarim