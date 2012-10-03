Michelle Obama Debuts Jason Wu’s New Line

Michelle Obama has long been a champion of Jason Wu, famously appearing in one of his designs at the Inaugural Ball in 2009. But now, she has taken her support one step further: she is the first person to wear his brand new contemporary label, Miss Wu, which doesn’t hit stores until January 2013.

The First Lady was photographed in a green checkered “modern weave dress” from the collection at a campaign event in Cincinnati, Ohio on Wednesday – which she paired with a patterned sweater and a statement necklace.

Obama was instrumental in helping Wu establish himself as as designer. She has worn his designs on many occasions, including on the cover of Vogue. "When I was fortunate enough to dress Mrs. Obama for her Inauguration, it was a special moment for me," Wu told The Daily Beast backstage at his fashion show in September. "It exemplified what I moved to New York to do, which was to become a designer. And to have my work in the Smithsonian Museum -- that I never dreamt of. I'm beyond thrilled that I'm a part of American history."

While it’s unusual to see a First Lady – or a candidate’s wife – on the campaign trail wearing something that is not yet in stores, Michelle has established herself this season as someone who supports young talent. When she recently appeared at the Democratic National Convention, she wore a custom-made dress by the young Detroit-native Tracy Reese, which she paired with J. Crew heels. (A representative for Wu says that the Miss Wu dress was sent to the First Lady by the designer.)

Wu’s first collection for Miss Wu is inspired by the 1960s, with bright colors, A-line silhouettes, and pop-art prints -- which fits nicely with Obama's sense of style. The label, which will retail for less than Jason Wu’s main line, will go on sale on January 7th at Nordstrom’s.