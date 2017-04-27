Michelle Obama: I Won’t Run for Office

In her first speech since leaving the White House, former first lady Michelle Obama said that she would never run for public office because she “wouldn’t ask my children to do this again.” The speech took place at the America Institute of Architecture convention in Orlando, where Obama told the audience that being in the White House was tough on her family. “It’s good to get out of the house,” she said about being at the event. “[It’s been] so far so good—it hasn’t been that long since we left... it’s good to not have the weight of the world upon your shoulders.” Obama also revealed that her daughters Malia and Sasha left out the back door with tears in their eyes while President Donald Trump and Melania Trump came in the front on the day they moved in.
