Michelle Shocked Swears She’s Not a Homophobe

Let us know if you can follow the logic. Michelle Shocked said she’s “damn sorry” she said those nasty things about gay people while on stage at a show in San Francisco this past weekend. “I do not, nor have I ever, said or believed that God hates homosexuals (or anyone else). I said that someone of His followers believe that,” the singer who herself once identified as a homosexual, explained in a statement Wednesday. “When I said on Twitter that Michelle Shocked says, ‘God Hates Faggots,’ I was predicting the absurd way my description of, my apology for, the intolerant would no doubt be misinterpreted.” Shocked added that equating the repeal of Prop 8 with the coming of the end times was neither “literal or ironic” but a “description of how some folks—not me—feel about gay marriage.”
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10