All eyes are on Michelle Wolf this week as she makes her triumphant return to The Daily Show, where she worked as a writer for two years of Trevor Noah’s tenure from 2016 to 2018.

Wolf has made a career out of fearlessly ruffling feathers, and did just that on her first night as guest host with Jamie Foxx, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, and the artist formerly known as Puff Daddy among her targets.

“Last year, New York passed a law that gave people a one-year window to file lawsuits for sexual assault that otherwise would’ve been past the statute of limitations,” Wolf explained. “Last weekend was the deadline, and boy did the lawsuits come rolling in!”

Among the high-profile names who were accused of past improprieties were Adams, who is alleged to have sexually assaulted a woman in 1993; Foxx, who is charged with groping a woman on a New York City rooftop in 2015; and Axl Rose, who a former Penthouse “Pet of the Year” says raped her in 1989. But the biggest bombshell lawsuit might have come from Casandra Ventura, a.k.a. Cassie, who filed a 35-page lawsuit against Diddy—her boss at Bad Boy Records and romantic partner for more than a decade—which alleged a “cycle of abuse, violence, and sex trafficking.” The suit was detailed and disturbing enough that it was slapped with a trigger warning—yet, despite the shocking charges, was settled the next day. Which seemed awfully fast for Wolf.

While all of the aforementioned men, including Diddy, denied any wrongdoing, Diddy is so far the only one to settle.

“Now look, obviously a lawsuit is not proof of anything. But Diddy did settle pretty quickly,” Wolf observed. “I mean, one day later, he was signing that check like, ‘I strongly deny any allegations against me; $30 million, there you go.’”

“Also: Please don’t kill me, Diddy,” Wolf added. “I know, your list is long. It’s long. I’ll go at the end.”

She also noted that all of these lawsuits were filed over the weekend, just ahead of the deadline. Which should be good news for anyone who was sweating having papers served. “Congrats, creeps,” Wolf said mockingly. “If you didn’t get a lawsuit this weekend, you’re in the clear.”