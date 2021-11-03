Boston Elects First Woman and First Person of Color as Mayor
SHATTERED CEILING
Boston has elected its first woman and first person of color as mayor. Michelle Wu, 36, was victorious Tuesday night over Annissa Essaibi George, who conceded and wished Wu “a big congratulations.” In a victory speech, Wu, whose parents immigrated to the U.S. from Taiwan, said “Everything is possible” in four languages—English, Spanish, French, and Chinese. Wu herself grew up in Chicago. She continued, “Today, the voters of Boston said all these things are possible, too… Thank you, Boston.” She thanked Essaibi George for her service on the City Council, where Wu has served as president, the first woman and first Asian-American to do so. She ran to the left of her opponent, supporting the establishment of rent control, with the endorsement of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA). Wu will succeed acting Mayor Kim Janey, the first woman and first person of color to hold the post.