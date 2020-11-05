Michigan AG Asks Public to Stop Telling Staff to Shove Sharpies Up Their Asses
STATE OF THE UNION
Amid protests by Trump supporters outside ballot-counting facilities, Michigan’s attorney general pleaded with the public on Thursday to stop making harassing and threatening phone calls to staff in her office. “They are kind, hardworking public servants just doing their job,” Attorney General Dana Nessel wrote on Twitter. “Asking them to shove Sharpies in uncomfortable places is never appropriate and is a sad commentary on the state of our nation.” A conspiracy theory spread by Republicans that poll workers in Arizona tricked people into invalidating their ballots by giving them Sharpies was debunked on Wednesday.
Nessel’s tweet came hours after a Michigan state judge dismissed a lawsuit from the Trump campaign to stop counting votes until their election inspectors were present, saying counting was already finished. Nessel called it “a win for democracy.”