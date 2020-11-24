Michigan AG Investigating Threats Against Wayne County Canvassing Board
Michigan’s attorney general is investigating threats against members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers, according to a press release Tuesday. The once-obscure board, in charge of confirming electoral results in the state’s largest county, received national attention last week after its two Republican members threatened not to certify the results of November’s election, then certified the results, then tried to reneg. One of those members, Monica Palmer, briefly proposed throwing out votes in the majority-Black city of Detroit.
President-elect Joe Biden carried Wayne County by over 330,000 votes, making up much of his 156,000 vote margin of victory in the state. Palmer told The Detroit News that she received threats against her family. The statement from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel doesn’t mention any targets of the threats. “Serving the people—regardless of party—is an honorable but sometimes difficult and thankless task,” Nessel wrote. “And while many of us have been subjected to hateful and often obscene insults, threats of violence and harm will not be tolerated.”