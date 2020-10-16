Michigan Bans Open Carry of Guns at State’s Polling Sites Ahead of Election Day
SECURE ELECTIONS
Michigan residents will not be allowed to openly carry guns while voting on Nov. 3, state officials said Friday. In new guidance to local election officials, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson clarified that the state is prohibiting the open carry of guns on Election Day within 100 feet of polling places, clerks offices, and absentee-vote counting boards in an attempt to curtail voter intimidation. The directive also requires clerks to post signage noting the rule and to contact the authorities of any violations. “Fair, free, and secure elections are the foundation of our democracy,” Benson said in a news release, adding that the presence of firearms may “cause disruption, fear or intimidation for voters, election workers, and others present.” “I am committed to ensuring all eligible Michigan citizens can freely exercise their fundamental right to vote without fear of threats, intimidation, or harassment. Prohibiting the open-carry of firearms in areas where citizens cast their ballots is necessary to ensure every voter is protected.”