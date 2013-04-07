CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    ’CUSE, YOU LOSE

    Michigan Beats Syracuse

    Charlie Neibergall/AP

    In a victory that left Orange-wearers everywhere feeling blue, Michigan pulled out a 61–56 win over Syracuse in the NCAA Final Four Saturday night. In an op-ed for the Detroit Free Press Sunday morning, author and Detroit-native Mitch Albom expressed his utter shock and unadulterated joy at Michigan’s victory—a team that hasn’t even been to a Final Four in 20 years. “If you told me this was the future when they tipped it up in November, I’d have told you there’s a reason we just say no to drugs,” Albom quipped. Michigan will now go on to face Louisville—who beat Wichita State Saturday night—in the final game of the March Madness tournament on Monday night.

    Read it at The Washington Post