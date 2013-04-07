Michigan Beats Syracuse

CHEAT SHEET
In a victory that left Orange-wearers everywhere feeling blue, Michigan pulled out a 61–56 win over Syracuse in the NCAA Final Four Saturday night. In an op-ed for the Detroit Free Press Sunday morning, author and Detroit-native Mitch Albom expressed his utter shock and unadulterated joy at Michigan’s victory—a team that hasn’t even been to a Final Four in 20 years. “If you told me this was the future when they tipped it up in November, I’d have told you there’s a reason we just say no to drugs,” Albom quipped. Michigan will now go on to face Louisville—who beat Wichita State Saturday night—in the final game of the March Madness tournament on Monday night.