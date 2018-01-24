Michigan House Calls for MSU President to Resign Over Nassar

CHEAT SHEET
The Michigan House of Representatives on Wednesday adopted a resolution calling for Michigan State University’s president to resign in light of former university Dr. Larry Nassar’s 175-year sentencing for serial sexual-abuse of young female patients. If Lou Anna Simon does not leave her post, the MSU Board of Trustees “should remove her immediately,” the resolution stated. The resolution, which passed by a 96-11 margin, continued: “As university president, Lou Anna K. Simon must ultimately take responsibility for her actions, or lack thereof, and the university culture that allowed this to happen.”