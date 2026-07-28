Mom-of-6 Accused Husband of Affair With Intern Before Killing

Chilling Reddit posts have provided a glimpse into the marital struggles of the Michigan mother-of-six whose entire family was executed by her husband in a mass murder-suicide.

Mandy Karolkiewicz vented online in 2024 that she once discovered her murderous spouse, Kristopher Karolkiewicz, was cheating on her with an intern, The Detroit News has reported.

The account, which uses the username “MandyK1179,” lines up with what police have released about the 39-year-old Karolkiewicz and her alleged 47-year-old killer, Kristopher. She wrote that she spotted “red flags” in her husband years ago.

Kristopher Karolkiewicz, 47, executed his 39-year-old wife, Mandy, and their six children before turning the gun on himself. Facebook

“He was divorced and older than me,” she wrote on Reddit, referring to Kristopher, who was then an executive at the American Heart Association. “Fast forward ten years and five kids, he was cheating with the intern again—the same age I was when I was the intern.”

She continued, “After about a year of self-loathing, I remember crying and looking at myself in the mirror and realizing how (expletive) it was that I was the one who was living so miserably because of what he did. I finally realized that I had been the only person who has ever showed up for myself my whole entire life.”

Karolkiewicz wrote that she “hated” her husband but “faked” it for their children.

The couple’s six children were shot dead by their father before he set their family home ablaze, police say. GoFundMe

The couple had four boys aged 15, 12, 11 and 5, and two adopted girls, both 11. Authorities say all six were shot dead by their father in their home in Grand Haven Township, which sits on the eastern shore of Lake Michigan, and he then set the home ablaze before turning his gun on himself. The family’s pets were killed in the ensuing fire.

“I kept telling myself, ‘I love my kids more than I hate my husband right now,’” she wrote. “They have no idea—I faked it ‘till we made it.’”

Karolkiewicz added that her spouse had “red flags that I ignored due to my own trauma” and that their confrontations sometimes turned violent, recalling that she once shoved him over an affair.

“I don’t feel bad still,” she wrote. “He towers over me and destroyed me mentally. It felt like I was being assaulted and needed to fight back. I think it’s a fight or flight thing.”

Karolkiewicz wrote that they tried couples’ therapy but that she felt “so discouraged” by the lack of progress.