Michigan Republican Sorry Now for Wearing ‘Confederate Flag’ Mask
A lawmaker in Michigan is apologizing for wearing a face mask that looked like the Confederate flag during a statehouse debate over coronavirus “stay-at-home” orders. Republican Sen. Dale Zorn told a TV reporter that he knew the mask “would raise some eyebrows” but now claims he “did not intend to offend anyone.” Zorn told WLNS his wife made the mask and that it more closely resembled the Tennessee state flag—but he also seemed to defend displaying the Confederate flag in the same interview. In a Saturday tweet, however, Zorn said, “Those who know me best know that I do not support the things this pattern represents. My actions were an error in judgment for which there are no excuses and I will learn from this episode.” Michigan has been roiled by protests over Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19.