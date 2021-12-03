Michigan Teen Charged After Rapping About Shooting Up School ‘Like Oxford’
not funny
A 17-year-old student at Flint Southwestern Classical Academy in Michigan faces felony charges, including one count of false threat of terrorism and one count of using a computer to commit a crime, after she allegedly threatened to shoot up the school in a video on social media, the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office said. “I’m not going to try to figure out whether this incident was intended to be a joke or whether it was a credible threat, the bottom line is that it’s a crime,” county prosecutor David Leyton said in a statement announcing the charges on Thursday.
A student resources officer initially made the report to Flint police and further investigation revealed that in a video posted to social media, the student in question rapped about shooting up the school “like Oxford.” When the student was arrested Thursday, Flint police said she did not have weapons in her possession.