Mick Jagger Back on His Feet (and More) After Heart Surgery

Let the record show Mick Jagger has fully recovered from heart surgery. Days after reports emerged that he was cleared to tour, the Glimmer Twin tweeted a video Wednesday showing off his famous “moves like Jagger” in a dance studio. The 75-year-old (!) went under the knife this spring to have a heart valve replaced and was expected to make a full recovery; the operation forced the Rolling Stones to cancel a 17-stop North American tour at the end of March. Jagger has been tweeting throughout his convalescence. On April 28, he tweeted a birthday greeting to his ex L’Wren Scott, who he was dating when she died by suicide in 2014. He also tweeted messages of thanks to his fans and the doctors who conducted the surgery. The Stones said last month that they will go back on the road in July, but concert dates have not yet been announced.