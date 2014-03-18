Mick Jagger Breaks Silence on L'Wren's Death; Terry Richardson's Pervy 'Assistant' Identified

Mick Jagger Breaks Silence On L’Wren Scott's Death: Following the tragic death of former model and fashion designer L’Wren Scott, her long-time lover, Mick Jagger, has released an official statement on his website. “I am still struggling to understand how my lover and best friend could end her life in this tragic way,” the Rolling Stone vocalist said of her alleged suicide. “She was a great presence and her talent was much admired,” he continued, “not least by me.” The Rolling Stones subsequently cancelled the Australian/New Zealand leg of their world tour, which was booked through April. [Mick Jagger's Official Site]

Terry Richardson’s Pervy 'Assistant' Identified: While Terry Richardson is getting bombarded with accusations of sexual assault after a former model went public last week, his equally pervy 'assistant' had yet to be identified. Vocative confirmed that successful stylist Leslie Lessin, whose work can be found in Harper’s Bazaar, international fashion campaigns, and high-profile celebrities, is the woman behind the scenes. “He also had these two male assistants there,” one of the models recalled. “But I remember Lessin as being very gung ho about everything. She was encouraging me the whole way, like isn’t this fun? Isn’t this cool? Everything is A-OK.” [Vocative]

Vivienne Westwood Showers For World Water Day: Continuing her philanthropic streak of spreading the word on environmental issues, British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood appears in a new PSA promoting World Water Day. Standing in a shower with only a shower cap on, the 72-year-old educates viewers on why the meat trade is “squandering” most of our water. [The Telegraph]