Mick Jagger’s Fiancée ‘Shaken’ After Attack at Private Club

Mick Jagger’s fiancée has said she is “shaken” after two people attacked her at a swanky private members’ club in London.

“This is incredibly hard to share, but I was physically attacked at Annabel’s Mayfair tonight. I’m so thankful to my friends for protecting me,” Melanie Hamrick, 38, who has been dating the legendary rocker, 82, since 2014, shared on Instagram, according to The Times.

“Two people grabbed me from behind, and thank god for good people who stepped in to help me.” Melanie added: “I’m shaken, sad and heartbroken that people can treat each other this way.”

She did not specify whether the incident unfolded inside or outside the venue, where a membership costs almost $4,500 annually, with a one-time joining fee of almost $2,500.

Outside of Annabel's in Mayfair. Google Maps

A Met Police spokesperson said the force had not received a report about the incident, but that it was aware of it because of the social media posts. “We are aware of an Instagram story alleging an assault in Mayfair on Tuesday 10 February, and encourage the victim to report this to us,” they told the Daily Beast.

“The Met is committed to tackling crime in the West End, including violence against women and girls, and recognize the traumatic impact incidents of this nature can have on victims.”

Annabel’s, in the plush Mayfair area of London’s West End, says on its site that it is “one of the most elegant clubs in the world,” with a “global reputation founded on superb service, first-class cuisine and unparalleled entertainment.”

The choreographer and author from Virginia dined on Portman Square in Marylebone, central London, before heading to Annabel’s, which has been in the news for all the wrong reasons lately.

Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick attend the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Restaurateur Vikas Nath, 63, was busted spiking a woman’s drink with a date rape drug to have sex with her in January 2024. The woman was saved, however, when sharp Annabel’s staff caught him in the act.

“(They) watched Mr Nath put a straw into (her) drink, sticking his finger over the top,” prosecutor Tim Clark KC said of the heroic staff at Southwark Crown Court.

Earlier this month, he was found guilty by a jury of attempting to administer a substance with intent and possession of a Class B drug.

Annabel’s has been contacted about the incident with Hamrick. It comes after Jagger’s granddaughter’s partner was reported missing last month.

Police officers looking for Alexander Key, 37, found the body of a man they believe to be him at the start of this month.