Mick Jagger’s Fiancée Shrugs Off Their Four-Decade Age Gap
Mick Jagger’s fiancée, Melanie Hamrick, isn’t sweating the four-decade age gap between her and the 81-year-old Rolling Stones frontman. “He’s younger than me!” Hamrick, 37, quipped in an interview with Page Six. “He’s amazing, he really is.” The former ballerina revealed in April that she and Jagger had been engaged for “two or three years.” The two met in 2014 while touring Japan, Jagger with The Rolling Stones and Hamrick with the American Ballet Theatre. They welcomed a son, Deveraux Octavian Basil Jagger, in 2016. Hamrick previously addressed the age gap in an interview with The Times, saying she tunes out public opinion: “I put the blinders on. Am I happy? Yes. Are the people in my life happy? Yes. Am I hurting anyone? No. OK, they can mind their own business.” Jagger, who was married to Bianca Jagger from 1971 to 1978 and has been in a series of long-term relationships since, has fathered a total of eight children with five women. The rock ‘n’ roll icon’s eldest child, Karis Hunt Jagger, 54, is more than four decades older than 8-year-old Deveraux.