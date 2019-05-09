Mick Mulvaney: It Was ‘Bad Form’ for Senate GOP Not to Give White House a Heads Up Over Don Jr. Subpoena

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney says it was “bad form” for Republicans on the Senate Intelligence Committee not to give him a heads up that Donald Trump Jr. would be subpoenaed over the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. “I have no difficulty with bipartisanship, but to subpoena the president of the United States’ son and not at least get a heads-up, I thought was—let’s say bad form,” Mulvaney said on CBS News. The committee is looking to schedule more closed-door testimony from Trump Jr. over his role in the notorious June 2016 Trump Tower meeting.