Mick Mulvaney: Not ‘Unreasonable’ for White House to Ask Navy to Move USS John S. McCain

With the U.S. Navy confirming that a “request was made” to “minimize the visibility” of the USS John S. McCain ahead of President Trump’s visit to Japan last month, Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney admitted on Sunday that it was a member of the White House advance team that asked for the ship to be moved. “The fact some 23- or 24-year-old person went to that site and said, ‘Oh my goodness, there’s the John McCain, we all know how the president feels about the former senator, that’s not the best backdrop, can somebody look into moving it?’” Mulvaney said on Meet the Press . “That’s not an unreasonable thing to ask.” The White House official added that it’s “silly” to think someone would be fired over this, noting the president’s feelings towards McCain are “well known.”