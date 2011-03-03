Mickey Rooney: "I Was Abused"

Mickey Rooney testitified before Congress yesterday about the abuse he says he suffered at the hands of a family member. Although he describes the abuse as primarily financial, in the restraining order he filed against his stepson, Chris Aber, he claims food and medicine were withheld. Rooney spoke to a Senate committee considering legislation which aims to protect senior citizens from abuse. "I felt trapped, scared, used and frustrated," he said. "But above all, when a man feels helpless, it's terrible."