Mickey Rooney Jr.—son of the screen star by the same name, an original member of the Mickey Mouse Club, and a former bandmate of Willie Nelson—has died at his home in Arizona at the age of 77. No cause of death was given for the actor-musician, who could play five instruments and had small parts in a string of movies. He was fired from his childhood job as a backup Mouseketeer for on-set mischief and later struggled with drugs and alcohol, but his third wife, Chrissie Brown, told The Hollywood Reporter he had turned his life around. “He was a wonderful man,” she said. “The last 18 years with me and my family, he’s been an angel.”