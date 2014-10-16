Microsoft CEO: I Never Asked for a Raise

CHEAT SHEET
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella apologized again on Thursday for his recent comments about how women should rely on good “karma” for raises, rather than ask for them. He said in a company-wide memo that it was “generic advice that was just plain wrong” and was “a humbling and learning experience.”“For context, I had received this advice from my mentors and followed it in my own career,” he wrote, claiming he never asked for a raise. “I do believe that at Microsoft in general good work is rewarded, and I have seen it many times here. But my advice underestimated exclusion and bias — conscious and unconscious — that can hold people back.”