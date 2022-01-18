Microsoft Is Buying Video Game Maker Activision Blizzard for $69 Billion
PAYDAY
A big payday is coming for Activision Blizzard CEO Robert Kotick, even as his video game developer has faced allegations that its “frat boy” culture fostered “blatant sexual harassment without repercussions.” On Tuesday, Microsoft reportedly agreed to acquire the business for $68.7 billion in cash. Activision Blizzard’s stock soared more than 34 percent in pre-market trading on Tuesday. Company insiders have placed some of the blame for the cultural problems on Kotick, whose behavior has at times allegedly turned erratic. A November report from The Wall Street Journal noted that he settled with a former assistant after “threatening in a voice mail to have her killed.” A spokesperson told the outlet that Kotick “deeply regrets” the “hyperbolic email,” while Activision has since purged dozens of staffers following an inquiry into the workplace misconduct issues.